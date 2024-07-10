'Connected By Shared Values, Commitment To Better Planet': PM Modi In Austria

"This trip of mine is historic and special," PM Modi said in Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a state visit to Austria, called his trip to the country historic and special and asserted that he is happy that he got an opportunity to visit Austria at the beginning of his third term.

Addressing the media, PM Modi said, "I am happy that during the beginning of my third term itself, I got the opportunity to visit Austria. This trip of mine is historic and special. After 41 years, an Indian PM has visited Austria."

Notably, this is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years. Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit Austria in 1983. PM Modi's visit to Austria comes after his two-day official visit to Russia, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister further expressed happiness over the fact that both nations have completed 75 years of their ties. "It is also a happy coincidence that this visit is taking place at a time when 75 years of our mutual relations have been completed," he said.

Elaborating further on the relationship between India and Austria, PM Modi added, "Democracy and rule of law are the foundation of our relations. Our relationships are strengthened by mutual trust and shared interests."

Speaking on his meeting with the Austrian Chancellor, PM Modi said that talks between them took place to boost their relations. "Today, between Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and me, a very meaningful discussion took place. We discussed new possibilities to strengthen our ties further. We have decided to give these ties a strategic direction."

He added, "For the coming decade, an outline has been prepared for cooperation, which is not only limited to economic support and investment but will cover sectors like infrastructure development, renewable energy, hydrogen, water and waste management, artificial intelligence, quantum. We will work towards linking each other's capabilities."

The Prime Minister also talked about linking the youth power and said, "To connect the youth power and ideas of both the countries, the startup bridge will be given impetus. An agreement has already been reached on mobility and migration partnership, which will support legal migration and skilled workforce movement."

PM Modi held delegation-level talks with Karl Nehammer at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other officials were present in the meeting.

Earlier, PM Modi signed the Guestbook at the Federal Chancellery in Austria's Vienna. He also received a Ceremonial Reception at the Federal Chancellery in Vienna. Karl Nehammer accompanied PM Modi.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Scripting a new chapter in bilateral relations. PM @narendramodi was warmly received by Austrian Chancellor @karlnehammer at the Federal Chancery and accorded a ceremonial welcome. This landmark visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria is taking place after 4 decades."

Upon arrival in Vienna, the Indian Prime Minister was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Indian Ambassador to Austria, Shambhu Kumaran was also present at the airport.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Vienna. This visit to Austria is a special one. Our nations are connected by shared values and a commitment to a better planet. Looking forward to the various programmes in Austria including talks with Chancellor @karlnehammer, interactions with the Indian community and more.

