PM Modi In Austria, Community Event, Meeting With CEOs Planned

PM Modi is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Austria last evening after wrapping up another landmark visit to Russia.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in over 40 years. Indira Gandhi was the last Indian Prime Minister to visit the country in 1983.

During his stay in Vienna, PM Modi will call on Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with Chancellor Nehammer. Both leaders will also address business leaders from India and Austria.

The two countries will explore ways to further deepen their relationship and closer cooperation on various geopolitical challenges, officials said.

PM Modi is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian community in Vienna today.

Ahead of his visit to Austria, PM Modi on Sunday said the shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law form the bedrock upon which the two countries will build an ever-closer partnership.

In 2021, on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow, Prime Minister Modi had held discussions with then-Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg who is now the Foreign Minister of the country.

Last week, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra called Austria an "important central European country" which offers excellent opportunities for bilateral cooperation in infrastructure, renewable energy, high technology areas, start-up sectors, media and entertainment.