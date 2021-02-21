PM Attending Strategy Session Ahead Of Coming Round Of State Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in a daylong election strategy session in Delhi today. Elections in five states are due over the coming months. Among these the biggest prize the BJP is looking out for is Bengal, which Amit Shah has been targetting since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.

The others in the list is one more opposition-ruled state -- Kerala. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP has a loose alliance with the ruling AIADMK. But the party is not hoping for any major gains in the two southern states.

In Assam, the BJP is hoping for a second term.

Today's meeting will also be attended by party chief JP Nadda, and its state unit chiefs and in-charges.