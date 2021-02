PM Modi To Address Meeting Of BJP National Office-Bearers On Sunday

PM Modi will inaugurate the meeting and it will be chaired by party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party's national office-bearers on Sunday.

A BJP release on Saturday said the meeting will be held at the NDMC convention centre in the national capital from 10 am to 5 pm.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the meeting. It will be chaired by party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda," the release said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the meeting and address it.

Apart from the national office bearers, state in-charge and co-in-charge and state chiefs will participate in the meeting, the release said