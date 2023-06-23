'Samosa Caucus', AI, Women Power In PM's US Congress Address: Top Quotes

In the past few years, there have been many advances in Al - Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments in another Al - America and India.

There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber. There is one behind me, who has made history. I am told that the Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House.

Democracy is one of our sacred and shared values. It has evolved over a long time, and taken various forms and systems. Throughout history, however, one thing has been clear. Democracy is the spirit that supports equality and dignity.

When I first visited the US as Prime Minister, India was the tenth largest economy in the world. Today, India is the fifth largest economy. And, India will be the third largest economy soon.

India's vision is not just of development which benefits women. It is of women-led development, where women lead journey of progress:

We are focusing on infrastructure development. We have given nearly forty million homes that provide shelter to over hundred and fifty million people. That is nearly six times the population of Australia.

We run a national health insurance programme that ensures tree medical treatment for about five hundred million people.

We have worked on building Digital India. Today, there are more than eight hundred and fifty million smart phones and internet users in the country.

We protected our people with two point two billion doses of made in India COVID vaccines, that too free of cost.