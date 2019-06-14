In Bishkek, PM Modi Talks Tough On Terror In Message To Pakistan

PM Narendra Modi at the SCO summit in Bishkek.

In a stern message directed at Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Friday said that sponsoring, aiding and funding terrorism must be held accountable.

Calling for a global conference to combat terrorism, PM Modi underscored the spirit and ideals of the SCO to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

India stands for a terrorism-free society, he said.

To combat the menace of terrorism, countries will have to come out of their narrow purview to unite against it, PM Modi said in the presence of his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister also called on the SCO member states to cooperate under the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) against terrorism.

He also urged the SCO leaders to organise a global conference on terrorism.

PM Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the two-day SCO summit. The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017.

(With inputs from PTI)