PM Modi Asks Crowd To Switch On Mobile Flash In 'Solidarity'

Earlier, PM Modi asked people to join him in raising the slogan "Bharat Mata ki Jai" (File Photo)

Before ending his public rally in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the crowd to stand up, switch on their mobile phone flash and wave them as a mark of "solidarity" with the "brave Indian soldiers".

As the crowd complied, PM Modi ended his election meeting with loud cries of 'Vande Mataram' -- with the Prime Minister shouting "Vande" and the crowd roaring back with "Mataram".

Earlier, PM Modi started his speech asking the people to join him in raising the slogan of "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

Then he raised three more slogans: 'Parakramik Bharat ke liye (for Valorous India), Vijay Bharat ke liye (for Victorious India), Bharat Mata ki Jai and Veer Jawan ke Liye (for the Brave soldiers), Bharat Mata ki Jai.'