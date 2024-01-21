Will Never Forget Visit To Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple: PM Modi Shares Video

PM Narendra Modi visited the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared glimpses from his visit to the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram. Taking to his official X account, he shared a 2:57-minute-long video and said he will "never forget" his visit to the temple on Saturday.

"There is timeless devotion in every part of the Temple," PM Modi wrote.

In the video, he can be seen wearing a rudraksha-mala and taking a holy dip at the 'Agnitheerth' beach. PM Modi was also seen worshipping at the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple, an ancient Shiva temple in Tamil Nadu.

He also took part in 'bhajans' performed at the shrine, the clip showed.

Will never forget yesterday's visit to the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. There is timeless devotion in every part of the Temple. pic.twitter.com/bXgbz4VBtm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2024

The Shiva temple also has a connect to the Ramayana, as the Shiva linga here was installed by Lord Ram. Lord Ram and Goddess Sita prayed here.

Prime Minister Modi will on Sunday offer prayers at the Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple at Dhanushkodi in Rameswaram. He will also visit Arichalmunai, which is said to be the place where the Ram Setu was built.

PM Modi's visit to the Tamil Nadu temples with a Ramayana connect comes just ahead of the consecration ceremony (pran prathistha) of the Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.