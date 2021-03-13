PM Modi, Amit Shah Attend BJP Meet To Pick Candidates For Assam, Bengal

This was the second meet of the BJP committee to discuss candidates for assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting of the BJP's central election committee to finalise candidates for the Assam and West Bengal assembly polls. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda were among the top leaders who attended the meeting.

This was the second meet of the committee to discuss candidates for assembly polls to four states - Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal - and Union Territory Puducherry.

The party has already declared candidates for the first two rounds of elections in Assam and Bengal that will take place on March 27 and April 1. The leadership today discussed candidates for the third phase.

"Participated in the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi in the presence of President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and distinguished leaders. Being in such an august presence is an inspiration to work even harder for our organization," BJP general secretary CT Ravi tweeted.

Participated in the @BJP4India Parliamentary Board meeting chaired by PM @narendramodi in the presence of President @JPNadda, Union Home Minister @AmitShah and distinguished leaders.



Being in such an august presence is an inspiration to work even harder for Our Organization. pic.twitter.com/joXTRaXXnM — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) March 13, 2021

"BJP Central Election Committee meeting, chaired by Narendra Modi and National President JP Nadda, held this evening to finalize the list of candidates for Phase 3 of Assam elections," Union Minister Jitendra Singh tweeted.

#BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, chaired by PM Sh @narendramodi and National President Sh @JPNadda, held this evening to finalize the list of candidates for Phase 3 of #AssamAssemblyElections. pic.twitter.com/hR818bENjM — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) March 13, 2021

While Assam will have a three-phase election, polling in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting March 27.

Polling in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will take place on April 6.

Counting will be held on May 2.

With inputs from PTI