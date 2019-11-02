PM Narendra Modi Addresses Indian Community In Thailand: Highlights

The 'Sawasdee PM Modi' event is being organised by Thai Indians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing at an event organised by the Indian community in Bangkok, Thailand. The event, 'Sawasdee PM Modi', is being organised by Thai Indians, in close coordination with the Indian Embassy in Bangkok.

The event comes after the mega Howdy Modi event in US on September 23 which attracted more than 50,000 people. US president Donald Trump also addressed the Indian community at the event.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech at 'Sawasdee PM Modi' event:

I have come to take part in ASEAN summit. This is my first official visit to Thailand.

To address the Indian community at this event, I am in Thailand, among you all today. But I don't feel that I am in a foreign land. The ambiance, the attire, everything here makes me feel at home.

The affinity, the royal family of Thailand has for India, symbolizes our deep friendly and historical relations.Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is a scholar of Sanskrit and her relation to India is deep. We are fortunate that India has shown our gratitude to her through Padma Bhushan award and Sanskrit Samman.

Our relations are not just between governments. Reality is that in all of history, in every historical incident, our relations have strengthened and have lifted it to new heights.

India's values live inside you. I am proud when people praise India.

When India says anything, world listens. You would have seen it in Thailand also.

Over 130 crore indians today are dedicated to progress of new India.

