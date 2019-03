Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin his Bihar election campaign with 'Sankalp Rally'.

It's a busy Sunday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his Bihar election campaign with 'Sankalp Rally'. Billboards, posters and hoardings with pictures of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders came up in various parts of Patna. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has predicted that at least five lakh people will attend the Sankalp Rally. This is also the first time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shared a stage with PM Modi since May 2009, and the first joint rally by the NDA in Bihar since November 2005. The Sankalp rally is also PM Modi's first at Patna's Gandhi Maidan since he became the Prime Minister. His last event at Gandhi Maidan was in October 2013, in the run-up to the previous Lok Sabha poll. A series of blasts had occurred at the event, killing six and injuring 85 others. PM Modi will then head to Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, the bastion of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, where he is scheduled to address a public meeting in the Congress stronghold.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's rallies today: