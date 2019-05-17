"Will Return With Full Majority": PM Modi Tells Journalists - Top Quotes

PM Modi addresses his first press conference along with BJP chief Amit Shah
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first ever press conference, talks about elections, his last five years as prime minister and his experience while campaigning for the ongoing elections. Flanked by BJP President Amit Shah, the prime minister thanked people and exuded confidence about winning the elections.
Here are PM Modi's top quotes from the press conference:
- "I am a disciplined soldier, party president is everything for me," PM Modi on being asked a question by a reporter.
- I have come to you to thank you for giving me ashirvad (blessings) and letting me work for the country for the last five years.
- We will start work as soon as possible on the promises made in our manifesto once we come to power again.
- New government will take up its responsibility as soon as possible. One of the specialties of our government has been last mile delivery.
- It has not happened often in our country that a government with full majority returns once again with a majority.
- I told the countrymen that I have come to thank you. For your blessings through the ups and downs. The country has always been with us. So in a way the campaign was a way of saying thanks. Even today I am here to thank you and thank the people through you.
- I believe we can say some things proudly. Our democracy is a vibrant one, full of goodness. We are the biggest democracy in the world but to showcase our capability is a responsibility we all share.
- There was a time when IPL had to be taken out of the country for polls. But when there is an adept government, we can manage to hold elections, observe Ramzan, Easter and more.
- I have had a good experience while campaigning. If any of you want to do a research on our campaign I will request party president to give you access. Not a single campaign event was cancelled. And even the weather was with us.
- Social media introduced double accountability - on personal front and professional too.
