Highlights: Self-Reliance Is Turning Point, PM To Indian Chamber Of Commerce

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce or ICC via video conferencing. On June 2, PM Modi participated in the annual general meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry or CII through video conference. The ICC is the top body representing businesses and industries in eastern and north-eastern India.
Here are the highlights of PM Narendra Modi's address:
- You all have served the nation for 95 years... that in itself is a tremendous achievement for any institution. Over the decades, whoever has been a part of, and contributed to the nation through the ICC, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to you all.
- The ICC AGM (annual general meeting) is happening at a time when India is challenging a challenge - coronavirus. India is facing several challenges, the locust swarm, cyclone, the oil well fire in Assam.
- Over the years the institution has seen many challenges and moments of crises, but you have also seen through those times and come out successfully.
- The time we are in today is also a challenge. We see an epidemic that has caused trouble and loss to the world, we have seen storms and locust swarms, back-to-back cyclones... these are no doubt tough times, but we have seen through such tough times before.
- I want you all to remember that it is one's mental strength and resolve that is key in such times... those who give up easily, for them there is no end to misery in life, but for those who keep motivated through challenging times are the ones who pave the solution for all and ensure that as a person and also as a nation we emerge from this successfully.
- When I see the population as a whole in India, I see youthfulness, I see motivation and hope... I see aspirations and dreams... and I also see the resolve in people to turn a challenge into an opportunity.
- I see people thinking kaash (I wish) we were self-reliant in medical equipment, I wish we were self-reliant in manufacturing PPE kits, I wish we were self-reliant in defence production, I wish we were self-reliant in manufacturing all that we buy or consume. I see countless such kaash in Indians today. The solution to all this can only come from atma nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).
- India's growth story will come only from this (self-reliance). It is the only way that will propel us forward in the 21st century. It is the only way that India, which is today an importing nation, will first become self-reliant, and then aim to become a big exporting nation. That is the vision that will take us forward.
