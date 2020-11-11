PM Narendra Modi Arrives At BJP Event To Mark Bihar Win

BJP has turned out in strength at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The BJP has turned out in strength at the party headquarters in Delhi this evening to celebrate its victory in Bihar assembly elections.

Throwing to winds all idea of social distancing, hundreds of party workers are seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the huge courtyard of the Central Delhi office to hear the leaders, who include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party's master strategist Amit Shah and current party chief JP Nadda.

PM Modi, who arrived at the function to raucous chants of "Jai Sri Ram", is expected to address the party workers shortly.

The NDA had barely scraped through in the Bihar elections, winning 125 of the state's 241 seats - just three above the majority mark of 122 -- after a cliffhanger counting session.

For the BJP, the election, however, has been a resounding success as it pushed Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United to the position of the smaller ally in the state -- a first in their decades-long ties.

The BJP has won 74 seats, way ahead of the 43 won by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United.

The credit has gone to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has turned around the campaign in face of anti-incumbency faced by Nitish Kumar and opposition's Tejaswi Yadav, who had proved a crowd magnet, much like his father Lalu Yadav.