PM Modi's Weighty Advice To Tejashwi Yadav: 'Wazan Kam Karo'

Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav got some free advice today when Prime Minister Narendra Modi noticed his girth. "Wazan kam karo (Reduce weight)," the PM told Mr Yadav, before sharing goodbyes after a function at the state assembly.

Health was a running theme in their brief conversations at the event. While PM Modi, 71, is big on yoga and sometimes shares videos of his routine, 32-year-old Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), used to be a professional cricketer before taking up politics full-time with father Lalu Prasad Yadav.

PM Modi asked him about RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav's health too. The former chief minister is in Delhi AIIMS due to a shoulder fracture. "He's now out of Critical Care," Tejashwi Yadav told the PM, who in turn shared a newer update — "I've seen he's now able to sit in a chair too."

A photograph of Lalu Yadav in a chair in his hospital room was recently shared on Twitter. Out on bail in a fodder scam case, Lalu Yadav had a fall at home in Patna. He was shifted to the premier hospital in Delhi as he has heart and kidney ailments too. PM Modi had called Tejashwi Yadav for an update last week too.

As for the function where these health notes were exchanged, it was to celebrate 100 years of the Bihar assembly building. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha were present too as PM Modi inaugurated a Centenary Pillar on the assembly premises. This was the first time a prime minister came to the Bihar assembly complex. That's being attributed to the influence of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who comes from the BJP. The PM laid the foundation of a museum too.