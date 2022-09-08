PM Modi's Tribute To Queen Elizabeth: 'Will Never Forget Her Warmth, Kindness'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted his tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who died today at the age of 96.

"I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness," PM Modi tweeted.

"During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," his tweet read.

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth reigned for 70 years, becoming the longest-serving British monarch, surpassing her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria.

"When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first," she wrote, thanking the nation in a letter.