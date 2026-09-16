PM Modi's Statue With Ganesh Idol At Bengal Pandal Triggers Row

A heated controversy has erupted over a Ganesh Puja organised at Belur Bazar in Howrah, near Kolkata. The puja features a 'Hindu Rashtra' (Hindu Nation) theme.

The display depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lord Ganesha seated together, both holding cups of tea - a representation of the 'Chai Pe Charcha' (discussion over tea) concept.

The words 'Hindu Rashtra' are inscribed on the background and a map of India and a Hindu flag are placed nearby.

The theme has gone viral on social media, sparking intense discussion.

The organiser - Khokan Kanra, a promoter by profession - said he has been organising this puja for a long time. It is a personal initiative and he introduces a unique theme every year, he added.

As for this year's theme, he said it is his brainchild and has received a positive response from the public.

"It is not my intention to offend any religion, and the allegations that I am doing this because I have recently joined the BJP are completely baseless," he said. "I conceived this theme by viewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a symbol of the nation and Lord Ganesha as a symbol of religion," he added.

The row over the theme comes on the heels of a controversy over the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's comments on theme pujas during Durga puja.

Following reports on the right wing group's reservations against theme pujas, the VHP had issued a clarification.

Amiya Sarkar, secretary of VHP's eastern region, had said that they only requested the Puja organisers that themes chosen for the Durga Puja pandals not be "against the Indian culture, its spirituality and national morale. Religious sentiments should not be hurt".

Read: No Food Discussion, No Fatwas: VHP On Reports Of Satvik Food On Durga Puja

The Ganesh Puja theme was criticised by opposition Trinamool Congress.

Arup Roy, the Trinamool Congress leader and MLA from Central Howrah, remarked that certain individuals who have recently joined the BJP are attempting to curry favor through such acts.

"This should not be done. I do not know if the BJP leadership or the Prime Minister is aware of this, but the district and state BJP units should take strict action against those responsible," he said.

The BJP said they saw "nothing wrong" with the theme.

"I do not know who organized this event, but I see nothing wrong with it. Various types of pujas are organised in West Bengal, and one sees diverse themes during Durga Puja. I find nothing objectionable here," said Howrah District BJP Secretary Omprakash Singh .

"I do not agree with what the current Trinamool president, Arup Roy, is saying. During his party's tenure, one actually had to go to court just to perform a puja," he added.

The district BJP, he said, will deliberate on the issue and take action if necessary.

