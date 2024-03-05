PM Modi's Speeches In 8 Languages, Dubbed By AI. Details Here

PM Modi's speeches are being dubbed using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches are now available in eight languages on social media platform X, formerly twitter, on eight accounts. In a first, PM Modi's speeches are being dubbed using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

This technological feat comes after PM Modi used AI to translate his speech in real time at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi in December last year. PM Modi addressed the audience at Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Hindi, while his speech was translated to Tamil in real time. "This is a new beginning and hopefully, it makes it easier for me to reach you," the Prime Minister had said.

PM Modi's speeches are now available in languages such as Bangla, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Marathi, Odia, and Malayalam on respective X accounts.

