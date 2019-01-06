PM Modi's Odisha Visit Preponed By A Day To January 15

The Balangir tour will be PM Modi's third visit to Odisha in three weeks as polls near. (FILE PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Odisha's Balangir has been preponed by a day to January 15, a senior BJP leader said on Sunday.

PM Modi, who was scheduled to visit Balangir on January 16, will now be there on January 15, leader of BJP Legislature Party KV Singhdeo told reporters.

During his visit to Balangir, PM Modi will address "Swabhiman Samavesh" of the BJP. He will also attend an official programme there, Mr Singhdeo said.

This will be PM Modi's third visit to Odisha in three weeks.

PM Modi had visited Odisha on December 24 to inaugurate a new campus of IIT Aragul, besides launching a range of other projects worth over Rs 14,500 crore in Bhubaneswar.

PM Modi visited Baripada in the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district, where he unveiled a basket of projects worth over Rs 4,500 crore, on Saturday.

Just three days after PM Modi's scheduled visit to Balangir, BJP president Amit Shah will visit Odisha on January 18 to meet booth-level workers in Cuttack, a BJP leader said.

Mr Shah will hold five such meetings in Cuttack, BJP Odisha's general secretary and in-charge Arun Singh said.