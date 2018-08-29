PM Modi's JFK Moment Spurs India To Plan Crewed Spaceflight By 2022

PM Modi made a call to send Indian to space in his Independence Day speech this month.

Highlights India competing with US, China, Russia in exploring space It plans to spend $1.4 billion to send a crew of three to space by 2022 ISRO plans to explore potential for mining helium-3 in Moon

India plans to spend $1.4 billion to send a crew of three to space by 2022, spurred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal that will help the country break into an elite club.

A module with three astronauts will be launched from Sriharikota, taking the passengers on a seven-day voyage around the Earth, according to the government. The capsule will then land in the Arabian sea, near Gujarat.

India is competing with the likes of the US, China, Russia and billionaires such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in exploring space. The Indian Space Research Organisation plans to land near the Moon's south pole early next year -- an area where no nation has gone before -- and explore the potential for mining helium-3, a source of waste-free nuclear energy that could be worth trillions of dollars.

PM Modi's call, made in his Independence Day speech this month, to send an Indian into space in a vehicle made and launched from the country is akin to former US President John F Kennedy's announcement in 1961 that pushed NASA to send a man to the moon.

Advertisement

The plan, which will put India on track to become the fourth to send humans to space, will create as many as 15,000 jobs and will be preceded by two unnamed test flights, K Sivan, ISRO's chairman, told reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Prototypes of space suits, a crew-escape system and life-support system are already in place, he said.

India has specialised in low-cost space launches since the early 1960s, when rocket sections were transported by bicycle and assembled by hand in Thumba, Kerala. It has since conducted missions to Mars and the moon, where an unmanned mission showed the likelihood of water formation.