PM Modi's "10 Guarantees" For Bengal Women Ahead Of 2nd Phase Of Voting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sharpened his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and said the party won't be able to open its account in "many districts".

Addressing a rally in Krishnanagar ahead of the second phase of voting for West Bengal assembly elections, he also offered a "10-point guarantee" aimed at the welfare of women and children of the state.

"Those who commit atrocities against women and daughters in Bengal will be punished," he pledged if the BJP comes to power in the state.

PM Modi said that every block will have a Mahila Thana (women's police station), and women will be recruited into the police force on a large scale.

"Within a year, Rs 36,000 will be transferred to women's accounts," he promised.

Krishnanagar is voicing strong discontent against TMC's misgovernance and lack of accountability. People are tired of its corruption and inefficiency.@BJP4Bengal https://t.co/hO5TbSO9Oz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2026

He also pledged that they will provide Rs 50,000 assistance for girls' graduation if they form the government.

Pregnant mothers will receive financial support of Rs 21,000, he said.

He also said an additional Rs 36,000 will be provided for better nutrition of children.

Under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, the future of daughters will be secured, the prime minister said.

He said that for self-employment, loans of up to Rs 20 lakh will be provided under the Mudra scheme.

"Lakhs of women will be supported to become 'Lakhpati Didis'," he promised.

Under Ayushman Yojana, free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh will be available, PM Modi said.

He also said that under PM Awas Yojana, houses for poor families in Bengal will be registered in the name of women.

"Modi-ki-guarantee automatically means the fulfilment of those guarantees," he said.

Addressed a massive rally in Krishnanagar. Here, like in all other parts of West Bengal, people are fed up of TMC.



I'm certain that this time, TMC won't open its account in many districts of the state. pic.twitter.com/zqwZ82Ui9j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2026

Before the first phase of the elections was held on Thursday, he had promised "six poll guarantees" for the state.

He said the BJP, after coming to power, will replace the TMC's "reign of fear" with the BJP's "trust".

He also pledged to bring about changes in the governance "system" and make public servants accountable to citizens for their actions, stating his second guarantee.

"The BJP will reopen all files on corruption and crimes committed against women in Bengal, which the TMC has suppressed," he added, spelling out his "third guarantee".

"All leaders, irrespective of their positions in government, who are involved in corruption, will be in jail," he added as the fourth.

While pledging that government facilities and scheme benefits will be made available to all refugees who took shelter in India as per provisions of law, PM Modi asserted that "infiltrators won't be allowed to stay in this country", stating his fifth guarantee.

"Once the BJP government is formed, we will immediately implement the 7th Pay Commission in Bengal for state employees, teachers and those working in related sectors," he said, defining his final guarantee.

Bengal is scheduled to vote in the second phase on April 29. The votes will be counted on May 4.