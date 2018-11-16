PM Modi, Xi Jinping Meet Removed 'Misconceptions', Says Indian Envoy

India and China have similar view points on global issues, the envoy said. (File)

The Wuhan summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping has removed several "misconceptions" between the two countries which would enable them to work together on many issues like globalisation, India's envoy has said.

In Wuhan, PM Modi and Xi spoke to each other for almost 10 hours, which is characterised as a strategic communication by both sides, Ambassador Gautam Bambawale said.

"Both leaders were very keen to have this kind of (informal) meeting. The reason why we did an informal summit was that we wanted the two leaders to talk to each other for the maximum amount of time," he said on the April 27-28 summit.

"We removed several misconceptions may have about each other. I think a lot of things bring India and China can do together. There are only few things where we differ with each other," Mr Bambawale told the state-run China Global Television Network on Thursday.

He said both the countries are beneficiaries of multilateralism and India is a votary for globalisation like China.

The two countries agree that they are developing countries who are focused on improving the living standards of about 2.4 billion people.

"India and China have similar view points on global issues. We both want to have an open system where multilateral system works," he said, adding that both the countries can work on many issues like globalisation.

He said the issue that divides the two countries is the unresolved boundary question.

"But even as we work for the resolution of the boundary problem between us, we have agreed that we will maintain peace and tranquillity at our borders and for the last 30 years we have succeeded in that," he said.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC). While China claims Arunachal Pradesh as Southern Tibet, India asserts that the dispute covered Aksai Chin area which was occupied by China during the 1962 war.

Mr Bambawale is retiring later this month and will be succeeded by India's current Ambassador to Myanmar, Vikram Misri.

To a question about Japan and China deciding to undertake a joint project in third countries, Mr Bambawale said New Delhi and Beijing are also trying out such a cooperation and pointed to the recent decision to jointly train Afghan diplomats.

"At the Wuhan summit, Xi and PM Modi have agreed that India and China will do a joint project in Afghanistan. Here is yet another example of two Asian countries working together to help another Asian country. So, I think the future is bright as far as this aspect is concerned," he said.

To a question about India-China trade and investment moving to a fast lane, he said, "Yes, I agree, not just trade but also investments increasing between India and China".

"We are seeing more Chinese companies interested in investing in India and beginning to invest in India," he said and pointed to big strides made by Chinese companies like Xiaomi.

Huawei too has a research base in India employing about 6,000 Indian engineers.

He also spoke about Indian films like Dangal making big inroads in China.

He said filmstar Aamir Khan has become a "super star" in China.

He said efforts are being made by both the countries to increase people-to-people contact.