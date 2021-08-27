Rajasthan Chief Minister Has Heart Surgery, PM Modi Wishes A 'Swift Recovery'

"Praying for your good health and swift recovery, Ashok Gehlot Ji," tweeted PM Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished swift recovery and good health to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who underwent an angioplasty procedure in Jaipur after he experienced severe chest pain.

"Praying for your good health and swift recovery, Ashok Gehlot Ji," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Praying for your good health and swift recovery, @ashokgehlot51 Ji. https://t.co/L2eszKldLe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2021

Earlier today, Mr Gehlot took to Twitter to inform that he will undergo an angioplasty procedure at SMS Hospital in Jaipur after he experienced severe chest pain.

"Post Covid I was having health issues and since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angio done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I'm getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me," tweeted the Rajasthan Chief Minister.