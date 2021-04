PM Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

"I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji," PM Modi tweeted.

I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri @RahulGandhi Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2021

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted earlier that he had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.