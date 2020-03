PM Modi greeted Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on his 78th birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on his 78th birthday.

"Greetings to Punjab''s Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Greetings to Punjab's Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2020

Amarinder Singh was born in 1942 in Patiala.