PM Modi Welcomes Italian Counterpart Giuseppe Conte For Joint Tech Summit

During his visit, PM Conte will also hold talks with PM Modi to boost cooperation in key areas such as trade and investment.

All India | | Updated: October 30, 2018 14:31 IST
Italian PM Conte will participate in the India-Italy Technology Summit with PM Modi later today.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today welcomed his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte, who is on a day-long visit to India.

"A warm welcome to the Italian Prime Minister, Mr Giuseppe Conte in India. I look forward to meeting him and to participate together at the Tech Summit later today," PM Modi tweeted in English and Italian.

During his visit, PM Conte will hold talks with PM Modi to boost cooperation in key areas such as trade and investment, besides participating in the India-Italy Technology Summit.

The highlight of the visit will be the Italian prime minister's participation at the 24th edition of the India-Italy Technology Summit which is being organised by the Department of Science and Technology in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry.

