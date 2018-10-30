PM Modi Welcomes Italian Counterpart Giuseppe Conte For Joint Tech Summit

Italian PM Conte will participate in the India-Italy Technology Summit with PM Modi later today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today welcomed his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte, who is on a day-long visit to India.

"A warm welcome to the Italian Prime Minister, Mr Giuseppe Conte in India. I look forward to meeting him and to participate together at the Tech Summit later today," PM Modi tweeted in English and Italian.

A warm welcome to the Italian Prime Minister, Mr. Giuseppe Conte in India.



I look forward to meeting him and to participate together at the Tech Summit later today.@GiuseppeConteIT - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 30 October 2018

During his visit, PM Conte will hold talks with PM Modi to boost cooperation in key areas such as trade and investment, besides participating in the India-Italy Technology Summit.

The highlight of the visit will be the Italian prime minister's participation at the 24th edition of the India-Italy Technology Summit which is being organised by the Department of Science and Technology in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry.