PM Modi Wants Ideas For Mann Ki Baat. Rahul Gandhi Taunts Him With 3

Mr Gandhi said he had three.
"Since you've requested some ideas for your #MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to" create jobs, push the Chinese out of Doklam and stop the rapes in Haryana, Mr Gandhi tweeted, echoing the three points on which the opposition party has been throwing punches at the ruling BJP.
The tweet was a response to PM Modi's post a day earlier, also on Twitter, asking people to come up with suggestions for the first "Mann Ki Baat" of 2018 on January 28. "It is always a delight to read your insightful ideas and inputs," PM Modi had told them.
Dear @narendramodi, since you've requested some ideas for your #MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to:- Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 19, 2018
1. Get our youth JOBS
2. Get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM
3. Stop the RAPES in Haryana. pic.twitter.com/pwexqxKrTQ
Rahul Gandhi has taken swipes at PM Modi over the programme, blaming him for only speaking his mind and not listening to the people.
But much of this criticism has been at party fora and election meetings.
The Congress chief's demand to get the Chinese out of Doklam - "DHOKA-LAM" as he spelt the face-off site between India and China last year which is seen as a play on the word Dhokha, (betrayal) - comes days after reports about construction activities by the Chinese in the vicinity.
New Delhi had insisted yesterday that the status quo at the stand-off site has not been altered but the Congress had kept up the pressure, accusing the government of misleading the nation over the presence of Chinese troops at the plateau.
Mr Gandhi's tweet was in line with the Congress throwing punches at the government's economic policies.