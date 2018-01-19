PM Modi Wants Ideas For Mann Ki Baat. Rahul Gandhi Taunts Him With 3 Rahul Gandhi's tweet was a response to PM Modi's post a day earlier, also on Twitter, asking people to come up with suggestions for the first "Mann Ki Baat" of 2018 on January 28. "It is always a delight to read your insightful ideas and inputs," PM Modi had told them.

Share EMAIL PRINT Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been throwing punches on the government over its economic policies NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has amped up his criticism of government over the last few months, on Friday took a jab at PM Narendra Modi who had asked people to list what they wanted him to talk about in his monthly radio programme, "Mann Ki Baat", later this month.



Mr Gandhi said he had three.



"Since you've requested some ideas for your #MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to" create jobs, push the Chinese out of Doklam and stop the rapes in Haryana, Mr Gandhi tweeted, echoing the three points on which the opposition party has been throwing punches at the ruling BJP.



The tweet was a response to PM Modi's post a day earlier, also on Twitter, asking people to come up with suggestions for the first "Mann Ki Baat" of 2018 on January 28. "It is always a delight to read your insightful ideas and inputs," PM Modi had told them.

Dear @narendramodi, since you've requested some ideas for your #MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to:



1. Get our youth JOBS

2. Get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM

3. Stop the RAPES in Haryana. pic.twitter.com/pwexqxKrTQ - Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 19, 2018

Rahul Gandhi has taken swipes at PM Modi over the programme, blaming him for only speaking his mind and not listening to the people.



But much of this criticism has been at party fora and election meetings.



The Congress chief's demand to get the Chinese out of Doklam - "DHOKA-LAM" as he spelt the face-off site between India and China last year which is seen as a play on the word Dhokha, (betrayal) - comes days after reports about construction activities by the Chinese in the vicinity.



New Delhi had insisted yesterday that the status quo at the stand-off site has not been altered but the Congress had kept up the pressure, accusing the government of misleading the nation over the presence of Chinese troops at the plateau.



BJP-ruled Haryana has also been in the news for a spate of rapes including gang rape of two minor Dalit girls in the state while the Congress president has attempted to pin down the NDA government for not creating enough jobs.



Mr Gandhi's tweet was in line with the Congress throwing punches at the government's economic policies.



Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has amped up his criticism of government over the last few months, on Friday took a jab at PM Narendra Modi who had asked people to list what they wanted him to talk about in his monthly radio programme, "Mann Ki Baat", later this month.Mr Gandhi said he had three."Since you've requested some ideas for your #MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to" create jobs, push the Chinese out of Doklam and stop the rapes in Haryana, Mr Gandhi tweeted, echoing the three points on which the opposition party has been throwing punches at the ruling BJP.The tweet was a response to PM Modi's post a day earlier, also on Twitter, asking people to come up with suggestions for the first "Mann Ki Baat" of 2018 on January 28. "It is always a delight to read your insightful ideas and inputs," PM Modi had told them.Rahul Gandhi has taken swipes at PM Modi over the programme, blaming him for only speaking his mind and not listening to the people.But much of this criticism has been at party fora and election meetings.The Congress chief's demand to get the Chinese out of Doklam - "DHOKA-LAM" as he spelt the face-off site between India and China last year which is seen as a play on the word Dhokha, (betrayal) - comes days after reports about construction activities by the Chinese in the vicinity.New Delhi had insisted yesterday that the status quo at the stand-off site has not been altered but the Congress had kept up the pressure, accusing the government of misleading the nation over the presence of Chinese troops at the plateau. BJP-ruled Haryana has also been in the news for a spate of rapes including gang rape of two minor Dalit girls in the state while the Congress president has attempted to pin down the NDA government for not creating enough jobs.Mr Gandhi's tweet was in line with the Congress throwing punches at the government's economic policies.