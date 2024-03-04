'Modi Very Fast, Touring Several States In 10 Days': Ex PM Deve Gowda

"Seat-sharing talks between JD(S) and the BJP are in the final stages," he said (File)

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Monday said seat-sharing talks between his party and the BJP were in the final stages and the entire process will probably be completed within a week.

Speaking to reporters at the party office, he said his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had already held talks with BJP leaders about seat sharing.

"Seat-sharing talks between JD(S) and the BJP are in the final stages. The seat allotment will be decided in a week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Kumaraswamy will discuss which constituencies will be allotted for the JD(S) party," Mr Gowda said.

On the question of Kumaraswamy contesting the Lok Sabha elections, he said it will be decided at the meeting with BJP leaders.

The former Prime Minister said the party will give its opinion when the BJP will seek for some constituencies.

"We follow 'Maitri Dharma.' We will work together with the BJP to win all the constituencies," Mr Gowda said.

Regarding his involvement in the elections, the JD(S) supremo said a decision will be taken after the notification (of the polls).

"Modi is very fast. He is touring several states in 10 days but I will go wherever I am called," the 90-year-old leader said.

On the contentious Mandya Lok Sabha seat from where independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh is aspiring for a ticket from the BJP, the former Prime Minister said Mandya is being discussed unnecessarily in the media.

"The party is strong in Mandya. Party organisation is good. A meeting will be held in Mandya as soon as possible," Mr Gowda said.

The JD(S) considers Mandya its citadel as it has always helped it get a good number of seats.

In September, 2023, the Janata Dal (Secular) became part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance after a meeting between Kumaraswamy, his son Nikhil, Nadda and Amit Shah.

Mr Gowda's party had won only one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the Modi wave swept through the state as the BJP claimed 25 out of the 28 seats.

The 2023 Assembly elections dealt another blow to the JD(S) as its tally dropped to 19 seats from 37 in 2018 Assembly polls.

