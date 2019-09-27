'True Global Statesman, Friend Of India': PM Modi Tweets Tribute To Jacques Chirac

Jacques Chirac was known to have been suffering from ill health for a long time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former French president Jacques Chirac, saying India mourns the loss of a true global statesman and friend.

Jacques Chirac, who supported India after it conducted nuclear tests in 1998, died on Thursday at age 86. He served as the president of France from 1995 to 2007.

"My deepest condolences on passing away of Jacques Chirac. India mourns the loss of a true global statesman. A friend of India, he played a decisive role in establishing and building India-France Strategic Partnership," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

India and France have a strategic partnership, initiated in January 1998 during Jacques Chirac's first visit to India. He again visited the country as president in 2006.

