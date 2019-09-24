PM Modi, US President Donald Trump Address Media: Highlights

PM Modi-Trump Bilateral Talk: On Monday, after a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mr Trump renewed his offer of arbitration between India and Pakistan over Kashmir.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 24, 2019 22:28 IST
Modi-Trump Meeting: Donald Trump had shared the stage with PM Modi at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event (File)


New York: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have addressed media before their bilateral meeting in New York. It is expected that the trade standoff between India and the United States will be discussed by PM Modi and Mr Trump. The two leaders had shared a stage on Sunday at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event, which was organised by the Indian-American community in Houston. On Monday, after a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mr Trump renewed his offer of arbitration between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. Asked about his comment, the Foreign Ministry told the media on today to wait till the bilateral meeting is over.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi, Donald Trump's joint statement:

  • Had fruitful discussions with President Trump: PM Modi
  • We will have a trade deal very soon: Mr Trump
  • Had a very good meeting with PM Khan. Iran would have to be on the top of the list (on terrorism): Donald Trump
  • PM Modi has the message loud and clear. I am sure he will be able to handle the situation (on terrorism from Pakistan): Trump
  • PM Modi is like the father of India: Mr Trump
  • People went crazy, PM Modi was like Elvis (Presley): Donald Trump on 'Howdy, Modi!' event
  • America is a very dear friend. Our friendship is based on shared values: PM Modi
  • President Trump is not a good friend of mine, he is also a great friend of India: PM Modi
  • India-US trade will reach 60 billion dollars: PM Modi


