PM Modi Tops List Of Most Popular Global Leader With 76% Rating: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ahead of US President Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again emerged as the most popular leader across the world, leaving behind US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The rankings were released by Morning Consult, a global decision intelligence firm that tracks the major decisions of global leaders. Union minister Piyush Goyal shared the news on Twitter saying PM Modi is the "most loved and admired" leader. According to Morning Consult, PM Modi ranked number one with an approval rating of 76 per cent while Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador grabbed the second spot.

"PM @NarendraModi ji remains the most loved, admired & trusted global leader," Mr Goyal said in his tweet, sharing the survey.

Morning Consult, meanwhile, said that the survey is based on data collected from March 22-28.

Global Leader Approval: *Among all adults



Modi: 76%

López Obrador: 61%

Albanese: 55%

Meloni: 49%

Lula da Silva: 49%

Biden: 41%

Trudeau: 39%

Sánchez: 38%

Scholz: 35%

Sunak: 34%

Macron: 22%

*Updated 03/30/23https://t.co/Z31xNcDhTgpic.twitter.com/sDRneBzB1Z — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) April 1, 2023

"Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country," the firm said on its website.

The last in the list of 22 leaders is South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has an approval rating of 19 per cent.

Morning Consult said all interviews it conducted were online among nationally representative samples of adults.

"Surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources... respondents complete these surveys in languages appropriate for their countries," the firm further said on its website.

The list is updated regularly with US President Joe Biden ranking number eight this year, slipping by one place. Out of the 22 countries, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, France's Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl ranked among the last three.