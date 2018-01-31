PM Modi To Visit Tripura Twice For Campaigning

PM Modi would reach on February 8 and address two public meetings at Kailashahar in Unakoti district and Shantirbazar in South Tripura district. He would again visit the state on February 15 and address a public meeting at Agartala.
The party's national president Amit Shah would be in the state for a week to campaign in favour of the candidates of the BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance, Mr Deb told reporters.
Election for the 60-member Assembly will be held in the state on February 18 and results would be announced on March 3.
He said 40 top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Muktar Abbas Naqvi would also visit the state for campaigning.