PM To Visit Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland For Chief Ministers' Oath Taking

PM Narendra Modi has credited BJP's development policies for the election wins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the oath ceremonies of chief ministers and other leaders in three northeast states, where the BJP will form government after the assembly elections held recently.

PM Modi will attend the oath ceremonies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments in Nagaland and Meghalaya on March 7. The next day he will attend the ceremony in Tripura.

The BJP's good performance in the assembly elections in three northeast states show people's solid trust in democracy and the democratic process, PM Modi had said at the party's headquarters in Delhi on March 2, the day the results of the elections in the three states were announced.

The BJP comfortably won another term in Tripura. It will form government in Nagaland with its partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party. In Meghalaya, the BJP got a call from the National People's Party to prevent a hung house.

"The results of these elections show people's strong faith in democracy and democratic institutions in the country," PM Modi said. "The way the northeast poll results have been extensively highlighted shows the region is neither distant from Dilli nor dil (heart)," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister credited the hard work done by BJP workers in the three northeast states for the good show. "Our party workers in the northeast work much, much harder than all of us here. They face many challenges," PM Modi said.