PM Modi To Visit Rameshwaram's Ramanathswamy Temple On Ram Navmi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pray at Ramanathswamy Temple in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, on April 6 on the occasion of Ram Navmi.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the new Pamban Bridge on the occasion.

The new Pamban Bridge will replace the old 1914-built bridge, which was closed in 2022 due to corrosion problems.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in November 2024, posted on X about "India's first vertical lift railway sea bridge."

"Built in 1914, the old Pamban Rail Bridge connected the mainland to Rameswaram for 105 years. Decommissioned in Dec 2022 due to corrosion, it paved the way for the modern New Pamban Bridge, marking a new era of connectivity!" he said.

The bridge spans over 2.5 km and is built at a cost of Rs 535 crore by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

"It's designed to handle faster trains and increased traffic. The New Pamban Bridge is not just functional - it's a symbol of progress, connecting people and places with modern engineering," Vaishnaw posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended felicitations on the occasion of the National Day of Bangladesh.

President Droupadi Murmu's message to Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of Bangladesh, stated, "On behalf of the government, the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency and to the friendly people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day."

"India-Bangladesh relations are multi-faceted, with our cooperation encompassing diverse areas such as trade, multimodal connectivity, development partnership, power and energy, education, capacity building, cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. Bangladesh is at the focus of India's "Neighbourhood First" and "Act East" policies, our SAGAR doctrine and the Indo-Pacific Vision. India reiterates its support for a democratic, stable, inclusive, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh," President Murmu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus stated, "I extend my felicitations to you and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the National Day of Bangladesh."

"This day stands as a testament to our shared history and sacrifices, which have laid the foundation of our bilateral partnership. The spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for our relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our peoples," PM Modi said.

"We remain committed to advancing this partnership, driven by our common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity, and based on mutual sensitivity to each other's interests and concerns," he added.

The Bangladesh National Day, observed on March 26, commemorates the country's declaration of independence from Pakistan in 1971.

