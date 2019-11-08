Centre To Look After Assam's Interests In Naga Pact: PM To Sarbananda Sonowal

The centre on October 31 had said it is yet to conclude talks with Naga rebel groups (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal that the centre will take into consideration Assam and its people while signing any accord with the Naga rebel groups.

PM Modi and Amit Shah gave the assurance when Mr Sonowal called on them separately, two releases issued by the Assam government said.

During the meeting, Mr Sonowal apprised the Prime Minister of the prevailing mood of the people in Assam in the wake of the proposed Naga peace accord and discussed with him a number of other issues concerning the state.

PM Modi assured Mr Sonowal that the centre will keep in mind the interests and aspirations of the people of Assam before taking any decision, the release said.

The centre on October 31 had said it is yet to conclude talks with Naga rebel groups and will consult all stakeholders, including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, before finalisation of any settlement.

During a "lengthy discussion" with Mr Shah, the Chief Minister urged him to take into consideration the interests of the people of Assam while going for any accord, according to a separate release said.

Mr Shah has assured Mr Sonowal that nothing would be done that goes against the interests of the state and its people, the release said.

The Union Home Ministry had said it has come to the government's notice that lot of rumours and misinformation is being spread in the media and social media that the final Naga settlement has been arrived at and will be announced soon.

"This is creating anxiety and concern in some parts of the country. It is clarified that before any settlement is arrived at with Naga groups, all stakeholders including states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be duly consulted and their concerns will be taken into consideration. No credence needs to be given to such rumours and incorrect information," it said.

