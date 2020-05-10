PM To Meet Chief Ministers Tomorrow At 3 pm To Discuss Lockdown

PM Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus on March 25. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have another video conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow, sources said, indicating that the discussion will be on the lockdown which is expected to end on May 17. Earlier today, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a video conference with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all states and union territories.

Sources said a lot of states have raised objections to the red, green and orange zone marking rules, saying with the way the number of cases are rising in districts with the return of migrants, most of the districts will come under red zone.

This, they argued, will make a return to normalcy difficult.

They suggested that in case of the current colour coding rules, areas with quarantine centres be notified as red zones.