PM Modi To Launch Rs 32,506 Crore Projects In Ghaziabad On March 8

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Rs 32,506 crore development projects in Ghaziabad on Friday, the district administration said on Tuesday.

District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari said the projects include the civil terminal for domestic flights at the Hindon Air Force Station, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid rail and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Dilshad Garden Ext-New Bus Stand route.

Other projects include a sewer pipeline in Loni and seven district-level projects as well as setting up of an integrated traffic management system.

Ms Maheshwari said the UP Urban Development Minister has inspected the sites and given clearance to Minister of State for External Affairs General (retd) V.K. Singh, also the local MP.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They would address a public meeting at Sikanderpur, adjoining the Hindon Air Force Station, for which a 750-feet waterproof tent is being installed, Ms Maheshwari said.

At the rally venue 25 LED screens will be set up and 4,000 policemen will be deployed, she said.

