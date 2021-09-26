PM Modi To Launch Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Tomorrow

PM Modi will launch the mission via video conferencing, the PMO said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission at 11 am tomorrow via video conferencing, which will be followed by his address on the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed Sunday.

According to the PMO, the pilot project of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission had been announced by the Prime Minister from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15 last year. Currently, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is being implemented in the pilot phase in six Union Territories.

The nationwide rollout of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission coincides with the National Health Authority celebrating the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). The Union Health Minister will be present on the occasion.

The key components of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission include a health ID for every citizen that will also work as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application; a Healthcare Professionals Registry and Healthcare Facilities Registries that will act as a repository of all healthcare providers across both modern and traditional systems of medicine. This Mission aims to create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem.

