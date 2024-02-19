PM Modi To Inaugurate Three New IIMs, Lay Foundation For 3 IIT Campuses On February 20

He will inaugurate campuses of three IIMs -- Jammu, Bodh Gaya and Visakhapatnam

In a boost to the education sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate campuses of three IIMs -- Jammu, Bodh Gaya and Visakhapatnam -- and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore on Tuesday.

The projects that will be dedicated include a permanent campus of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kancheepuram; Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) - a pioneer skill training institute on advanced technologies - in Kanpur; and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University in Uttarakhand's Devprayag and in Agartala, Tripura.

"In a significant step towards upgrading and developing education and skilling infrastructure across the country, the prime minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth about Rs 13,375 crore," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

"He will also inaugurate 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) buildings across the country. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of five KV campuses, one NV campus and five multipurpose hall for NVs across the country," it added.

PM Modi will dedicate, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone of the campuses and buildings at a public function at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)