PM Modi To Inaugurate Museum Exhibiting Works Of All Prime Ministers Today

There are a total of 43 galleries in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on Thursday, which will showcase the contributions of all the former Prime Ministers since independence.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said on Wednesday said, "At 11 am tomorrow, April 14, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will be inaugurated which will showcase the contributions of all our PMs. This programme is taking place when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I would urge everyone to visit the museum."

"Guided by the vision of PM Modi to honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office," Prime Minister's Office press release stated.

Further, it was informed that the Sangrahalaya is an inclusive endeavour led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all Indian Prime Ministers.

"Representing a seamless blend of the old and the new, the Sangrahalaya integrates the erstwhile Teen Murti Bhawan designated as Block I, with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The total area of the two blocks is over 15,600 square metres," PMO said.

The design of the museum building is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders. The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree has been felled or transplanted during the course of work on the project. The logo of the Sangrahalaya represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy.

As per the PMO, the information for the museum was collected through resources/repositories with institutions such as Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, Films Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, Media Houses (Indian and foreign), Foreign News Agencies etc. Appropriate use of archives (collected works and other literary works, important correspondence), some personal items, gifts and memorabilia (felicitations, honours, medals conferred, commemorative stamps, coins, etc.), speeches of Prime Ministers and anecdotal representation of ideologies and different aspects of the lives of Prime Ministers have been reflected in a thematic format.

The Sangrahalaya has employed cutting-edge technology-based interfaces to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of the display.

"Holograms, Virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens, experiential installations etc. enable the exhibition content to become highly interactive and engaging," the release stated.

Starting from displays on the freedom struggle and the framing of the Constitution, the Sangrahalaya goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country.