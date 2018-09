PM Modi will also pay homage to the martyrs at the Konark War Memorial. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate 'Parakram Parv' exhibition in Jodhpur, official sources said on Thursday.

Organised by the Konark Corps to commemorate the second anniversary of the surgical strikes across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, the exhibition at the Jodhpur Military Station will showcase the Army's might and contribution in nation-building.

A tweet from the Defence Ministry said that PM Modi will also pay homage to the martyrs at the Konark War Memorial.