PM To Inaugurate Mega Convention Centre In Delhi, Cops Issue Traffic Advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory for Sunday, September 17, in view of the inauguration of YashoBhoomi or the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICEC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

YashoBhoomi is located in Dwarka's Sector 25 and is among the world's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities.

The Delhi Traffic Police, in a tweet, said that special traffic arrangements will be made for the inauguration of the new facility. The police suggested alternative routes to commuters to avoid inconvenience.

“In view of the inauguration of The India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICEC) by the Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi on 17.09.2023, special traffic arrangements will be effective,” the advisory read.

According to the advisory, the route from NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala (UER-II) will be affected during the whole day on Sunday. Commuters are advised to avoid the route and take other roads.

Commuters going towards NH-48 from Najafgarh can take the Bijwasan Najafgarh Road. Those headed towards NH-48 through UER-II from Najafgarh/Dwarka are advised to take a left turn from Dhulsiras Chowk towards Dwarka Sector 23 and can use Road number 224.

To reach Dwarka from Gurugram, commuters can take Dhulsiras Road towards Bamnoli Village and can use Najafgarh Bijwasan road. The residents of Dwarka Sub-city and West Delhi can take Palam Flyover to reach their destinations.

“In order to minimise problems, general public are advised to plan their journey in advance,” the traffic police said.

In view of the inauguration of The India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICEC) by the Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi on 17.09.2023, special traffic arrangements will be effective. Please follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/qqO6iKH1NB — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 16, 2023

YashoBhoomi is a world class convention centre having a total area of 8.9 lakh square metre. The facility has 15 convention rooms, which include the main auditorium that can accommodate 6,000 people. It also has a grand ballroom with seating capacity of 2,500 guests while an extended open area can host another 500 people.