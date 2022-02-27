PM Modi To Hold High-Level Meeting On Ukraine This Evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting this evening to discuss the situation in war-torn Ukraine, immediately after his return from Uttar Pradesh, sources have told NDTV. Around 18,000 Indian nationals, most of them students, have been trapped in Ukraine, which has been reeling under Russian invasion for several days.

The Prime Minister has last held a meeting with the Cabinet Committee of Security on Thursday evening, where he underscored the need to focus on bringing the Indian nationals home safely.

He later spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well, calling for "immediate cessation of violence" and stressing that India attaches the "highest priority" to the safe exit and return of its citizens from Ukraine.

A Russian readout of the conversation said PM Modi "thanked President Putin for the clarification and asked for assistance in ensuring the security of Indian citizens currently in Ukraine". President Putin said "necessary instructions" would be given, the Russian statement had added.