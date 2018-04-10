PM Modi To Flag Off All-Electric Locomotive In Bihar Today: Live Updates

PM will address nearly 20,000 "Swacchagrahis" in Motihari.

09:14 (IST) The new locomotives are aimed at bringing down operating costs for the Railways and cutting down the greenhouse gas emissions. 09:13 (IST) With the launch of this electric locomotive, India will join the elite list of countries, including Russia, China, Germany and Sweden. 09:13 (IST) The electric locomotive, with a 12,000 horsepower (HP), will be flagged off from Bihar's Madhepura loco factory. Till now, the most powerful electric engine in India was of 6,000 HP. 09:11 (IST) In Motihari, PM Modi will address the 20,000 Swachhagrahis, who are 'foot soldiers' and motivators to implement the Community Approaches to Sanitation at the village level, a communique from his office said. 09:10 (IST) According to Alstom, the all-electric locomotives will aim to bring down operating costs for the Railways and also reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 09:08 (IST) This will be the first of 40 locomotives expected to roll out of the factory by the end of March 2020. Under the agreement with Alstom, India will get 800 high horsepower electric locomotives over the next 11 years, at a cost of Rs. 20,000 crore. 09:08 (IST) The electric high-speed locomotive, developed at Madhepura's Electric Locomotive Factory. The train is the first big Make-in-India project completed by Alstom of France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bihar today to flag off high-speed locomotive and to take part in in the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagrahain Bihar. Developed at Madhepura's Electric Locomotive Factory, the high-speed train is the first big Make-in-India project completed by Alstom of France. The electric locomotive, with a 12,000 horsepower engine, will have a maximum speed of 120 km per hour, according to Alstom.In Motihari, the PM will address nearly 20,000 "Swacchagrahis" or cleanliness ambassadors who have been camping in Motihari to take part in today's programme.