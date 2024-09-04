PM Modi To Dine At Brunei Sultan's Luxury Palace On Day 2 Of State Visit

On Day 2 of the tour, PM Modi will meet the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, at his official residence, the Istana Nurul Iman Palace, the world's largest palace. The palace has its name registered in Guinness World Records and boasts of 1,788 rooms, 257 bathrooms and 44 staircases made of 38 kinds of marble.

The Sultan is the second-longest reigning monarch in the world after the late Queen Elizabeth II. With an estimated net worth of around $30 billion, he was once the world's richest person.

PM Modi and the Brunei Sultan met for the first time on the sidelines of 25th ASEAN Summit at Nay Pyi Taw in November 2014 and again during the 2017 East Asia Summit held in Manila.

"I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights," said PM Modi in a statement.

The historic visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

At 8.50 am (IST), the prime minister will engage in bilateral discussions focussing on areas of cooperation like defence, trade and investment, energy, space technology and health. The two nations are also expected to sign several MoUs.

The prime minister will be then hosted by the Sultan for a banquet lunch at Istana Nurul Iman Palace before he departure for Singapore at 11.20 am.

After his arrival, PM Modi will meet members of the Indian community in Singapore before being hosted for dinner his counterpart PM Lawrence Wong.

On Tuesday, PM Modi visited the renowned Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Brunei, considered one of the most iconic structures in the region. The prime minister also inaugurated the new Chancery of the Indian High Commission in Brunei.