PM To Deliver Keynote Address At ASSOCHAM Foundation Week On Saturday

ASSOCHAM was established in 1920 by promoter chambers representing all regions of India

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020 on December 19 at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

A PMO release said he will also present the ''ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award'' to Ratan Tata, who will receive the award on behalf of the TATA Group.

ASSOCHAM was established in 1920 by promoter chambers representing all regions of India. It has over 400 chambers and trade associations in its fold and serves over 4.5 lakh members across India.

