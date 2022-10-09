PM Modi To Declare This Village As India's 1st Solar-Powered Village

A solar-powered 3-D projection will be dedicated by PM Modi to educate visitors. (File)

In a major step towards promoting clean energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare Modhera, a village in Mehsana district of Gujarat as India's first solar-powered village tomorrow, said the Gujarat government.

Modhera is famous for its solar temple.

According to the Gujarat government, which shared information in a series of tweets, over 1000 solar panels have been installed on the houses in the village which will generate electricity round the clock for the villagers. Significantly they will be provided with solar electricity at zero cost.

The Gujarat government said that it has ensured the sustainable implementation of various welfare projects in Gujarat, keeping in mind the Prime Minister's vision of increasing the use of renewable energy in India.

A protected archaeological site, Modhera's Sun Temple will get a 3-D projection facility on October 9. The solar-powered 3-D projection will be dedicated by PM Modi will educate visitors about the history of Modhera, said the Gujarat government.

As part of the project, heritage lighting has been installed on the temple premises. People can visit the temple from 6 pm to 10 pm to witness the lighting. The 3-D projection will operate every evening.

Sun Temple is situated at Modhera in Mehsana district on the banks of the river Pushpavati. It was built by King Bhima-I of the Chaulukya dynasty in 1026-27.

