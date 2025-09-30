PM Modi To Attend RSS Centenary Event Tomorrow; Will Release Postage Stamp, Coin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and a coin highlighting the RSS' contribution to the nation at a programme here on Wednesday to mark the centenary celebrations of the Hindutva organisation.

An official statement said PM Modi will be the chief guest at the event and address the audience.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was established as a volunteer-based organisation with an aim to foster cultural awareness, discipline, service and social responsibility among citizens, the statement said.

It said, "RSS is a unique people-nurtured movement for national reconstruction. Its rise has been seen as a response to centuries of foreign rule, with its continuing growth attributed to the emotional resonance of its vision of India's national glory, rooted in Dharma." A core emphasis of the Sangh is on patriotism and national character-formation, the statement said.

The RSS seeks to instil devotion to the motherland, discipline, self-restraint, courage and heroism. "The Sangh's ultimate goal is the 'Sarvangeena Unnati' (all-round development) of India, to which every Swayamsevak dedicates himself," it said.

Over the past century, the RSS has played a significant role in education, health, social welfare and disaster relief, and its volunteers have actively participated in relief and rehabilitation efforts during natural disasters, including floods, earthquakes and cyclones, it said.

In addition, various affiliated organisations of the RSS have contributed to empowering youth, women and farmers, promoting public participation and strengthening local communities, the statement said.

"The centenary celebrations not only honour the historical achievements of the RSS, but also highlight its enduring contributions to India's cultural journey and its message of national unity," it further said.

PM Modi was himself an RSS pracharak and made a mark as an able organiser before being shifted to the BJP, which draws its ideological inspiration from the Hindutva organisation.

