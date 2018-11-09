PM Modi To Attend Maldivian President-Elect Ibrahim Solih's Swearing-In Next Week

PM Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in of Maldivian president-elect Ibrahim Solih. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the oath ceremony of Maldivian president-elect Ibrahim Solih on November 17, the Foreign Ministry announced today.

Mr Solih had defeated strongman President Yameen Abdul Gayoom Yameen in the September 23 presidential election.

PM Modi will also visit Singapore to take part in the 13th East Asia Summit and other meetings on November 14 and 15, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

On the US waiver to India from Iran sanctions, Kumar said the US has shown understanding of India's position on the issue.

India, China and Japan were among eight countries temporarily allowed to continue buying Iranian oil as they showed significant reduction in oil purchase from the Persian Gulf country after the US reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said earlier this week.

