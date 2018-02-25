PM Modi To Attend Auroville's 50th Anniversary Celebrations Today: Live Updates

This is PM Modi's first visit to Puducherry since becoming the prime minister. He will first visit the Aurobindo Ashram in the union territory and pay homage to its founder spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 25, 2018 10:37 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi To Attend Auroville's 50th Anniversary Celebrations Today: Live Updates

PM Modi on Saturday launched the subsidised scooter scheme in Chennai.

Puducherry:  A day after he inaugurated the pet scheme of Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, J Jayalalithaa - the subsidised scooter scheme for working women, PM Narendra Modi visits Puducherry today. He will be attending attending Auroville's 50th anniversary celebrations.


This is PM Modi's first visit to Puducherry since becoming the prime minister. He will first visit the Aurobindo Ashram in the union territory and pay homage to its founder spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo.
 

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's visit to Puducherry:




Feb 25, 2018
10:37 (IST)
PM Modi has arrived at Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Puducherry. He will be attending attending Auroville's 50th anniversary celebrations. He will visit the Aurobindo Ashram in the union territory and pay homage to its founder spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo.

This is his first visit to Puducherry since he became Prime Minister.
No more content
Comments
Close [X]

Trending

Narendra ModiTamil NaduPuducherry

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TV

................................ Advertisement ................................