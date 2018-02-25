PM Modi To Attend Auroville's 50th Anniversary Celebrations Today: Live Updates

Puducherry: A day after he inaugurated the pet scheme of Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, J Jayalalithaa - the subsidised scooter scheme for working women, PM Narendra Modi visits Puducherry today. He will be attending attending Auroville's 50th anniversary celebrations.
This is PM Modi's first visit to Puducherry since becoming the prime minister. He will first visit the Aurobindo Ashram in the union territory and pay homage to its founder spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo.
Here are the live updates of PM Modi's visit to Puducherry:
PM Modi has arrived at Puducherry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Puducherry. He will be attending attending Auroville's 50th anniversary celebrations. He will visit the Aurobindo Ashram in the union territory and pay homage to its founder spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo.
This is his first visit to Puducherry since he became Prime Minister.
